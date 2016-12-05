Theresa May calls for unity on Brexit as pressure mounts to reveal plans

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has said Britain should avoid a “divisive Brexit” and work to heal the referendum rifts.

She called on both sides of the Brexit divide to treat each other with respect and stop accusations of “racism”.

Speaking to business leaders in London, Ms Davidson told Ukip politicians to “grow up” and warned they risked Britain’s ability to get a good deal in negotiations to leave the EU.

She said: “Our decision to leave the European Union hasn’t determined which path we’ll take... we must do all we can to avoid an unnecessarily divisive Brexit.”