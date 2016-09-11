Thousands take to streets for Sky Ride York

THOUSANDS of cyclists took to the historic streets of York as part of the region’s proud association with the sport.

The Sky Ride York event took in some of the city’s most well-known landmarks, including Clifford’s Tower and the Minster, on a route stretching nearly four-and-a-half miles which was closed to traffic.

Its popularity came two years after the Tour de France’s Grand Départ was held in Yorkshire in July 2014, when the global spotlight fell on the region for the opening two stages of the world’s largest annual sporting event.

The national Sky Rides campaign allows cyclists of all ages and abilities the chance to take to the roads so they can ride safely on a traffic-free route.

Events have already been staged in Bradford, Sheffield and Leeds during the summer. Last year’s Sky Ride in York saw more than 8,500 cyclists take part.