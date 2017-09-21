Three teens jailed for 47 years after man shot on Dewsbury street

A LEEDS Crown Court judge has jailed three teenagers for a total of 47 years after a man was shot and seriously injured in a "planned and premeditated" attack on a Dewsbury street.

Owais Ashfaq, 18, and Hasnain Khan, 19, both from Bradford, and Ahmed Mohammed , 18, from Manchester, were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today (Thurs Sept 21) by Judge Guy Kearl QC, who warned that long sentences should be expected for those who carry and use firearms.

Owais Ashfaq

Khan and Mohammed were both jailed for 15 years with five years extended licence for offences of section 18 wounding, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, attempted robbery and robbery.

Ashfaq was jailed to 17 years with five years extended licence for the same offences and for further offences of possession of an imitation firearm and attempted robbery in relation to an incident in Barkerend, Bradford in July last year.

They were jailed for a combined total of 47 years.

The incident in Dewsbury happened on the night of February 1, when a 24-year-old man was shot while in a car on Cemetery Road and suffered serious injuries to his upper body.

Hasnain Khan

Shortly afterwards Ashfaq, Khan, and Mohammed all attempted to steal a Honda car from a man on Dewsbury Gate Road.

They later stole a Peugeot car and property from a man on Goose Hill in Heckmondwike which they used to flee the area.

Judge Kearl QC described the shooting in Dewsbury as a ”planned and premeditated attack” and that all of the crimes that took place that night are likely to have caused significant psychological effects on the victims.

Detective Chief Inspector Sue Jenkinson of West Yorkshire Police, Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said: “We are pleased to see these men behind bars today for quite outrageous displays of violence in our communities.

“It is no exaggeration to say their 24-year-old victim could easily have been killed and we are pleased the court has reflected the seriousness of how authorities take the discharge of firearms in its sentencing.

“This sentencing should make it clear that those who are involved in such serious offences will spend a significant amount of time behind bars.”

She added: “The force now has a specialist Firearms Prevent Team which investigates gun crime and I would urge anyone who has information about the possession of firearms in West Yorkshire can contact them on 101.

“Reports can also be made in complete anonymity to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”