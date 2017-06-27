Top speakers on show for Economic Growth Conference

KEY issues such as transport, housing, skills and maximising the opportunities of the Northern Powerhouse are to be debated at the inaugural West Yorkshire Economic Growth Conference later this year.

The Conference, taking place on September 22 at New Dock, Leeds will bring together some of the top leaders from both the public and private sector to discuss ways in which the region’s economic prospects can be furthered.

LEP Chair Roger Marsh

Speakers include Allison Page, office managing partner at DLA Pipe, Roger March OBE Chairman of the Leeds City Region LEP and Jamie Kerr Managing Director of HS2 Growth Partnership.

They will be joined by leading figures in the public sector including Tom Riordan and Kersten England, chief executives of Leeds and Bradford Councils respectively, alongside West Yorkshire Combined Authority Chair Peter Box.

It will take the form of a day-long programme of panel sessions, with further speakers set to be confirmed over the coming week.

Keith Griffiths, managing director of organisers Built Environment Networking said: “Civic and business leaders in the region have an evident ambition to deliver an unprecedented level of economic growth in West Yorkshire over the next five years.

“Yet as the country enters a period of uncertainty as we start negotiating our exit from the European Union, businesses will undoubtedly have questions about how we ensure the regional economic growth agenda remains a priority for the new government.

“This event will provide an opportunity to debate and discuss the issues at the top of the economic agenda with those business and civic leaders who have the power and influence to ensure West Yorkshire continues on its growth trajectory. “We look forward to announcing further exciting plans for the day-long event over the coming months.”

In association with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, the Leeds City Region LEP and the cities of West Yorkshire, the conference will address some of the key economic challenges and the opportunities for investment and growth on the horizon.

Organisers promise the event will provide a unique opportunity to hear about the collaborative approach to economic growth. To book tickets please visit: www.westyorkshireeconomicgrowthconference.com.