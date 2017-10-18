Top stage school CAPA College will re-open to students

A top performing arts college which was forced to close to new students from last month will open its doors again and expand into a new premises.

Cathedral Academy for Performing Arts (CAPA) in Wakefield has announced that it will accept a new cohort of youngsters in September 2018 after cancelling this year’s intake.

The college will also expand its sixth form into a new premises in the city centre after teaming up with a chain of academies to re-open as a Free School.

CAPA bosses first planned to move to a new site in Leeds and open a college for up to 500 youngsters with the Enhance Academy Trust.

But the proposed city centre site, Number One The Embankment, was deemed unsuitable because of its proximity to the proposed HS2 rail link.

Around 50 youngsters who auditioned and were offered places at CAPA received letters saying they would have to look elsewhere.

Now students who join in September 2018 will study at CAPA existing site on Thornes Road while the new site at an unnamed Wakefield City Centre location is developed.

The new site will take up to 250 students in each of its two year groups from 2020.

CAPA said on its website: “We are highly delighted to announce that the Department for Education has confirmed that CAPA College will open as a DfE-funded Free School in September 2018.

“Applications for students wishing to apply to CAPA College will open today. CAPA College, as part of the Enhance Academy Trust, will have its own permanent purpose-built home in the heart of Wakefield.”