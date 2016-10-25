Traffic chaos in West Yorkshire following closure of M62

Drivers are facing severe delays this morning following the closure of the M62 in West Yorkshire.

The route was closed for around three hours in both directions between junctions 25 and 26, Brighouse and Chain Bar.

Police say the motorway is now OPEN but lengthy tailbacks are still being reported.

Public transport bosses at Metro have warned that the incident is also causing delays on surrounding routes.

Traffic was queuing on the A62 down from Gildersome in Leeds towards Huddersfield at about 6.30am as motorists tried to find a way around the closure.

The motorway was shut while a man – said by police to be in a state of “distress” – was talked safely down from a bridge.