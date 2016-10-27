Tragedy of Scarborough tot, killed by his coat hood on a door handle

A FAMILY has been left “devastated” after a four-year-old boy died after he lost consciousness and suffered brain damage when his coat hood became caught on a door handle at his home in Yorkshire.

Maison Hirstle was playing along with his brothers when his coat hood caught on the handle of the front door to their home in Scarborough, knocking the youngster unconscious.

His older brother TJ, aged 16, carried Maison to father James Hirstle, 29, who performed emergency CPR on his son at their home in Pavilion Square in an attempt to resuscitate him.

An ambulance was called and paramedics took the youngster to Scarborough Hospital in a battle to save his life, but the family was then told that, due to a lack of oxygen, Maison had suffered severe brain damage.

He was taken to intensive care where his family members were given the heartbreaking news that he would not recover from his injuries and they were asked to say their final goodbyes to the boy.

Lianne White, 29, who is a friend of the family, told The Yorkshire Post: “A freak accident has taken away a very special little boy from our family.

“He has left a massive hole in all of our hearts. It is utterly heartbreaking and nothing will ever replace the life we lost.”

Maison, who was a pupil at Barrowcliffe School, was a “cheeky chap”, according to Ms White, who loved playing with his brothers TJ, 16, Darcy, 11, Preston, five, and Exley, two.

“He was cute and always smiling and he will be missed immensely by everyone,” Ms White added.

“Maison loved playing with his brothers. He and Preston were absolutely inseparable. You should never have to bury a four-year-old child and we’re all hurting from this.”

Ms White set up a JustGiving page following the accident, which happened on Friday last week, for people to donate towards Maison’s headstone and funeral with the hope of raising about £5,000.

Just 24 hours later, after appealing for help on social media, the target had been reached.

Now, the total is approaching the £6,000 mark with Maison’s family “overwhelmed” by the public’s support.

Ms White said: “On behalf of the family, we are moved by the generosity of everyone and are so grateful to everyone.

“Maison was a happy little boy who did not deserve to be taken away from his family so please help to raise enough or some towards laying Maison - a little hero that was too good for this earth.”

Donations can be made online at http://bit.ly/2erelXF.