Tranquil moment as sun sets on West Yorkshire stunning spot

A magical moment of tranquillity captured as the sun sets at this stunning spot in Yorkshire – but peace and quiet is not always guaranteed at Addingham Moorside.

This spot by the farming hamlet a few miles from Ilkley is popular with members of the motorbike trial community, where specialised, lightweight bikes are used on different types of terrain.

According to the website of the Horsforth & District Motor Club, which was established in 1925, Addingham Moorside represents a particularly challenging hillside venue for riders because of the different rocks of all shapes and sizes that are present in the landscape.

As a result, the location has been used in the past for national competitions.

But as you might expect for such a wonderful spot on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, ramblers are also drawn to this part of the world. Walks along Addingham High Moor that start in the nearby village of Addingham are much recommended – although the climb makes it less suitable for those with young children or who are a bit less mobile. But the stunning views speak for themselves for those who can make the journey.

In recent years, Bradford Council’s Countryside Service has promoted a walk which uncovers a different aspect to the area’s history – marking the spots where Allied airmen lost their lives in the Second World War.

In January 1944, six Canadian airmen and a Scottish RAF flight engineer died following a crash involving the RAF MkV Handley Page Halifax Bomber they were travelling in.

That accident came less than a year after a similar crash nearby in March 1942 when two men were killed after their RAF MkII deHavilland Mosquito crashed into a hillside on Addingham High Moor.

Whatever the reason to visit, those who make it to the location will certainly be grateful they did so. This memorable image of the site at dusk was captured last month by Bruce Rollinson, one of The Yorkshire Post’s team of photographers.

Technical details: Nikon D4 camera with a 17-35mm f2.8 Nikkor lens, exposure of 1/30th sec @f8, 200asa.