Translation firm wins US navy deal

Leeds-based thebigword has won a large contract to with the United States’ Navy’s engineering command

The UK company will supply translation and interpreting services to Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Southwest Asia, which is headquartered in Naples, Italy.

The unit ensures the combat readiness of the world’s largest naval force. The $5m contract will last at least one year and can be renewed for a further four.

NAVFAC manages facility project planning and design for US commanders around the world, as well as providing naval forces with operations, support and onshore training bases.

Larry Gould, chief executive and founder of thebigword, said: “With our dedicated defence division and pool of expert linguists we are able to supply NAVFAC with highly trained staff to make sure US Navy personnel, contractors and local people can communicate effectively.

“We are a growing international company and we are committed to delivering the best in language service support for all our clients.”