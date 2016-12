The A19 is closed in both directions between the A61 and the A684 after a tanker caught fire.

Highways England expect it to take until 2.30pm to clear the carriageways.

Long tailbacks have been reported on the A19 with diversions taking people along country roads.

It comes just a day after the A1(M) was shut for several hours near Scotch Corner after a lorry carrying hay caught fire.