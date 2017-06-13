New 1,000 space park and ride set to open in Leeds

A NEW 1,000 space park and ride in east Leeds designed to help cut city centre traffic congestion and air pollution set to open on Monday.

The Temple Green Park and Ride – off Junction 45 of the M1 motorway – will give commuters the option of parking up and taking a 15-minute ride on a First West Yorkshire low emission bus into Leeds city centre.

Date: 13th June 2017. Picture James Hardisty. Preview of Leeds�" new, 1,000-space Temple Green Park and Ride, just off Junction 45 of the M1 motorway.

It will raise the number of park and ride spaces in West Yorkshire to more than 4,500 including rail stations.

Buses will run every ten to 15 minutes from the new park and ride, which is next to the A63 at the heart of Leeds’ Gateway45 Enterprise Zone.

Tickets will cost £2.70 per day, but people can try out the service for free in the first week.

Services will run from 6am to 9pm on weekdays and from 7am to 7pm on Saturdays.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Leeds City Council have already doubled the capacity of the popular Elland Road Park and Ride – which opened in 2014 - to around 800 spaces

And from Monday the weekday services will start an hour earlier at 6am and continue two hours later to 9pm. From this Sunday, Park and Ride buses will run between 10.15am and 5.40pm on Sundays.

Leeds City Council leader Coun Judith Blake, said: “We are delighted to see this new park and ride service open at Temple Green, adding to the fantastic success of Elland Road and offering people in east Leeds the

same increased choice in terms of travel options to get to and from the city centre each day.

“Park and ride and improved bus services are a key element of our transport strategy for the city, taking cars out of the city centre and helping to reduce emissions and improve air quality which is vitally important.

“We are pleased to be working with our partners at West Yorkshire Combined Authority and First West Yorkshire in delivering this new service.”

Coun Keith Wakefield, chair of West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee said: “I am confident that these new services will prove popular with people approaching Leeds on the M1 and from the east of the city.”

- Council chiefs in Leeds are urging residents to join a city-wide effort to cut killer air pollution on the UK’s first ever National Clean Air Day on Thursday. (June 15)

They are encouraging people to pledge to leave their cars at home and get on the bus or train or walk or cycle into work.

Leeds is one of five cities ordered by the Government to introduce a Clean Air Zone by 2020.