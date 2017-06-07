Strong winds force closure of Humber Bridge to high-sided vehicles

The Humber Bridge is closed to high-sided vehicles this morning as windy conditions continue.
A yellow warning for wind was issued by the Met Office yesterday, although no such warnings are currently in place for our region.
Highways England said today that the bridge on the A15 was currently closed to high sided vehicles due to strong winds.
A 30mph speed restriction is in place for all other vehicles using the bridge.
