The Yorkshire Post message to Chris Grayling: Actions speak louder than words

CHRIS Grayling was left in no doubt about the strength of public feeling when he visited The Yorkshire Post’s offices to discuss the political backlash over delays – and changes – to the Government’s rail improvement programme in the North. To be fair, the Transport Secretary took on board concerns and criticisms before reassuring commuters here that he is still fully committed to upgrading the two key routes that have been at the centre of so much controversy.

First the Midland Mainline from Sheffield to London. It is Mr Grayling’s view that bi-modal trains will be far more effective in reducing journey times by up to 20 minutes rather than the electrification of the whole route, and that this will offer greater value for money.

As for the TransPennine line, he says the section of track linking Manchester and Liverpool has already been upgraded but the geography of the line, and deep tunnels dating back to the Victorian era, mean that up-to-date bi-modal trains are likely to deliver greater benefits than any attempt to erect overhead power lines under the ground.

The Minister says new trains are due to come into service from 2019 when improvements to the track will begin incrementally. Once started, he told this newspaper that the work will be finished, though he offered no definitive completion date.

Mr Grayling knows full well that Yorkshire taxpayers will judge him on his actions – and not his words. And, while he’s right to highlight the lack of investment made by the last Labour government, the Tories have been in power for seven years and there is anxiety that London projects, like Crossrail 2, will take precedence over long-overdue improvements here. Until this region has a railway that matches the ambition of the Northern Powerhouse, this newspaper will, for one, be maintaining the pressure on Ministers like Mr Grayling on your behalf.