Travel alert: Major Leeds road closed after serious accident

POLICE HAVE closed a section of a major road in Leeds this morning after a serious accident.

The A647 Stanningley By-Pass is closed in both directions between the junctions with the A657 Lower Town Street and B6157 Stanningley Road.

Emergency services have been scene since around 4.50am when the crash involving a taxi and a stolen car was reported.

The driver of the taxi, a Vauxhall Astra, was seriously injured during the collision and has been taken by ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary.

A police spokesman said the driver’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

It is understood there were passengers in the taxi at the time, but they had not suffered any serious injuries.

The occupants of the stolen car, a grey Skoda Fabia, fled the scene before police arrived.