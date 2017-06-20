Search

Update: Leeds road reopened after van driver taken to hospital in serious condition

The crash happened on the A61 Harrogate road on the outskirts of Leeds. Picture: Google

Part of the main route between Leeds and Harrogate has reopened following a crash this morning.

Police closed the A61 after a white Ford Transit van came off the road at around 9.50am.

The van appears to have hit a number of road signs before crashing into a tree on the stretch of road near The Grammar School at Leeds site.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said that the male driver had been taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance, where he remained in a serious condition.

The road had been closed in both directions between the school and Wike Lane until around 2pm.

Coastliner buses and Harrogate Bus Company's 36 service were disrupted earlier as a result of the road closure.

