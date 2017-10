Have your say

Motorists faced major disuption this morning after a man climbed onto a lorry close to the Kirby Misperton site where the first hydraulic fracturing in years is due to take place tomorrow.

The man climbed onto the lorry on Kirby Misperton Road, near the junction with the A169, at 9.50am.

Police put a contraflow system in place, allowing traffic to pass the lorry.

At just past 11am North Yorkshire Police said traffic is now flowing freely.

The man remains on top of the lorry.