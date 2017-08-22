Trustee leads tributes to ‘tireless and devoted’ John Silker

TRIBUTES have been paid to John Silker, the chief executive of Magna Science Adventure, who died on Sunday.

A Magna spokesman said Mr Silker had been instrumental in turning the venue’s fortunes around.

Brian Chapple, a trustee of Magna, said: “John worked tirelessly and with passion to realise Magna’s potential and drive it to be the best it can be. He was devoted to the venue and was a friend, as well as a colleague, to many.

“He will be greatly missed by all and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time. The staff and trustees will continue the work that John started.”

Mr Silker, 64, lived in Aston near Rotherham, and leaves behind three daughters. He was appointed as chief executive of Magna in April 2013, which was the culmination of a leisure and hospitality career spanning 37 years.