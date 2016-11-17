Twins’ arrival inspires new Wolds beer

A family-run brewery has named its new beer after the baby twins who have become the fifth generation born into the business.

Identical pair Elizabeth and Matilda’s mother Kate is a fourth-generation Mellor who acts as export and accounts manager for Wold Top Brewery in Wold Newton, near Scarborough, where the family have farmed 600 acres for over a century.

The limited-edition Doppelbock-style beer is called Ditto in honour of the girls, whose father is brewery and bottling manager Alex Balchin.

The seven per cent ABV brew is rich, dark and malty with a lightly hopped edge made from a blend of Munich and crystal vaults.

The twins’ grandfather Tom Mellor, who set up the business in 2003 with wife Gill as a diversification venture, said:

“The twins and Mum are doing really well, and we’ll be toasting them with this special edition beer! We’re delighted to welcome the next generation of the family, and we’re overjoyed for Kate and Alex. It’s a real pleasure to brew and name this beer in Elizabeth and Matilda’s honour.”

Only 3,000 bottles of Ditto have been produced, and they will be sold in independent stores, farm shops and from the brewery’s own website at www.woldtopbrewery.co.uk.