Two pedestrians killed as they cross A64 near Malton

A man and a woman in their 50s have died after being hit by a car as they crossed the A64 near Malton late last night.

The crash happened near the junction with Welburn between York and Scarborough shortly before 11pm.

Police have confirmed this morning a man and a woman, aged in their 50s and from the local area, died at the scene.

It is understood they had been crossing the road to a bus stop on the south side of the road when they were struck by a small white SUV travelling towards Scarborough.

The driver of the SUV, a man aged in his 50s from the Wakefield area of West Yorkshire, and his wife in the passenger seat, were uninjured.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said officers had been called to the scene by ambulance crews at 10.55pm, and the road was closed in both directions as investigations were carried out. The road reopened shortly before 4am.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to call NYP on 101, quoting reference 12170110217.