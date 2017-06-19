University to hold school mental health conference in Headingley

Education and mental health experts from across the country will gather at Leeds Beckett University to help shape the agenda on the subject in schools.

The first annual Schools’ Mental Health Conference has been organised by the new Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools and will take place on June 26 at the Headingley Campus.

Following Prime Minister Theresa May’s statement that the lack of mental health support in the UK is a social injustice, the event aims to make sense of what national policies mean for schools, providing attendees with practical methods to help pupils.

Professor Damien Page, Dean of the Carnegie School of Education at Leeds Beckett, said: “Mental health within schools is not just the concern of specialists: it’s the concern of everyone committed to improving the life chances of children. This conference aims to attract participants from all sections of the education community, from governors to clinical commissioning groups, all working to address the lack of mental health support in schools.”

The university partnered up with mental health social enterprise Minds Ahead in January this year, and they will jointly hold the conference.

Advice from the Department for Education has identified mental health as a critical concern for schools and their teachers.

This comes as the YEP continues its #SpeakYourMind campaign to help break down mental health stigma.

To book a place at the conference, visit http://www.leedsbeckett.ac.uk/events/faculty-events/mhconference/