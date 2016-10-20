Search
Yorkshire academy chain defends spending more than £300,000 on IT deal with firm run by its own boss

Gregg Wallace, the VIP guest at Countryside Live at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate.

VIDEO: Gregg Wallace gives his verdict on Yorkshire food

£500,000 fines for nuisance call directors

Demonstrators throw back tear gas canisters to French riot police officers during clashes in a makeshift migrant camp known as "the jungle" near Calais, northern France, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. French authorities say the closure of the slum-like camp in Calais will start on Monday and will last approximatively a week in what they describe as a "humanitarian" operation.

Home Office ‘rejected expert help to determine ages of refugees’

Tributes as the Bishop of Ripon to step down

Heathrow decision will be a challenge, says Grayling

Wife of man killed in house fire hails her ‘brave hero’

Four arrested over Scarborough death

Theresa Mat at her first EU summit, but what will be the consequences of Brexit?

Frantic efforts to save EU-Canada trade deal

Tom Richmond: Browned off. No contest for the worst PM ever to hold the office

Heathrow Airport

Heathrow decision will be a challenge, says Grayling

Former Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg believes farmers could be hit by huge tariffs for exports in the event of a 'hard Brexit'.

YP Letters: ‘Remoaners’ must accept democracy

Brexiteers like Boris Johnson have been accused of exploiting the scale of their June 23 mandate.

YP Letters: Brexit campaigners are being arrogant over slim victory

The official opening of Victoria Gate in Leeds.

YP Letters: Victoria Gate is legacy of decades of forward planning in Leeds

Actress Carey Mulligan leaves a teddy bear outside the gates of Downing Street in central London during a protest to highlight the high numbers of children killed in bombings in Syria and to demand the Government intervene over Russian and Syrian bombing campaigns.

‘Britain must lead way to help Syrian children’

John Sentamu: A love supreme that weathers all storms

YP Comment: Theresa May – now for the hard Brexit graft

Greg Wright: Cold calling the elderly is not a ‘nuisance’ but a nightmare. What are MPs going to do?

The police helicopter was drafted in to help track the stolen van.

Two arrested after police helicopter pursues stolen van through Wakefield

The robber brandished a knife as he demanded cash.

Leeds armed robber escaped on bicycle

Former West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Mark Gilmore.

No sign of police conduct report

A suitcase similar to the one the murder victim was found in

Man charged with murder over headless man found in suitcase near Sheffield

Investigation launched after rape incident in Sheffield

Four arrested over Scarborough death

Bradford fraudster cons two women out of £¼m on Muslim dating website

Jail for ‘lunatic’ Leeds driver over crash that left two boys dead and two disabled

Dominic Moore with his brothers, Joshua and Charlie.

Family of cancer patient raise £15,000 for Leeds hospital unit

Yorkshire's league table of takeaways.

Seaside town has highest ratio of fast food outlets in the region

Burger King and Subway are at the botton of a hospital healthy food table

No kidding! Survey finds the least healthy hospital food is from... Burger King

Prostesters outside the meeting.

Hospital campaign group is looking at legal action

Yorkshire's league table of takeaways.

Greasy spoon map: The Yorkshire towns with most takeaways

How one woman overcame a debilitating stammer to follow her dream of becoming a teacher

Coun Rebecca Charlwood.

Vital strategy for the mental health of Leeds youngsters is welcomed

Hospital deal is sealed for Halifax and Huddersfield

NHS chiefs approve controversial A&E shake-up in Halifax and Huddersfield

Woman with chest pains dies after paramedic tells her to take paracetamol

YP Comment: #HandsoffHRI – Patient safety must come first in Huddersfield

Author Robert Beaumont with Queen Mary's pupils. Left to right: Headgirl, Lillia Schiable, Frederica Crouch, and Imogen Patrick. Photo: Mike Cowling

The country house which links a private Yorkshire school to an exiled 19th century Railyway King

Caroline Gorski meets pupils at Horizon Community College , Barnsley

Barnsley pupils learn about ‘the internet of things’

Saci Lloyd keynote speaker at Educated Yorkshire .

Top-selling author to give speech on creativity at conference

Education

Education 1

New technical school in Leeds hailed as “huge step forward” for city

Sir Keith Burnett: Universities will never shut doors on a world of talent

A plane takes off at Leeds Bradford Airport where facilities - and customer service - continue to be criticised by passengers.

YP Letters: Leeds Bradford Airport’s improvement plans don’t add up

The 2016 Yorkshire Finance Director Awards at The Queens Hotel, Leeds. Rachel Reeves MP speaks on stage. 20th October 2016. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Let’s lobby Whitehall to get best investment deal for region’s firms, says MP

Congestion in Leeds.

YP Letters: Please put Manchester at the wheel of Leeds Council’s transport policy

Manchester Airport. Google Earth

Plane damage shuts Manchester runway

Workers on Virgin Trains East Coast are to stage a 24-hour strike next week in a row over jobs and conditions.

Train driver jobs attract interest from thousands

First Hull Trains, Paragon Station, Kingston Upon Hull, East Yorkshire, United Kingdom, 26 September, 2016. Pictured:

Hull Trains named UK’s best rail operator

Ryanair has warned about the impact of the plunging pound Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Ryanair cuts annual earnings forecast amid plunging pound

Andrew Vine: Stars welcome but humble cyclist still riding for a fall

John Holland-Kaye: Airport’s growth means Yorkshire is able to fly high

Leeds drivers face ‘pain’ of delays during Stanningley Bypass roadworks

YP Letters: No alternative to HS2 regardless of drivers

The Siberian accentor this month made its debut in Yorkshire as well as mainland UK. Picture: Michael Ashforth

Birdwatch: From Russia with wonder aboard constant easterlies

Charges for green waste collection will be introduced in 2017

Pet shop owner fined over waste disposal shambles

Rick Astley

Rick Astley announces Yorkshire forest gig

Incredible ‘moonbow’ photographed over Yorkshire hills

‘Greatest ever’ water party to celebrate 200 years of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal

Video: Hundreds of bird watchers descend on Yorkshire village to see rare Siberian accentor

Snow alert: Bradford residents urged to “do their bit” as gritting budgets are slashed

Interior designer Ben Huckerby used his client's favourite colure, purple, in the formal sitting room. The wallpaper is Albemarle Byron by Cole and Son.

Glamorous makeover for gorgeous Georgian

How one woman overcame a debilitating stammer to follow her dream of becoming a teacher

Ryan Mania with the Berwickshire Hunt. (Picture: Kevin Owens).

Ryan Mania: The jockey leading the pack and hunting new Aintree glory

Actor Kate Anthony from the cast 'When we are Married, at the York Theatre Royal. Picture by Simon Hulme

Kate Anthony: From Corrie to Priestley

Coun Rebecca Charlwood.

Vital strategy for the mental health of Leeds youngsters is welcomed

Lucky Igharo with his three children, Freedom, Devine and Precious.

Record number consented to donate organs of loved ones in Leeds

Post Office

Investigation reveals 40% of Yorkshire Post Offices shut down

Countess Raine Spencer, the stepmother of Diana, Princess of Wales

Death of Princess Diana’s stepmother, Raine Spencer, 87

Gary Sprake in 1970. The former Leeds United goalkeeper has died aged 71.

The black sheep: Why Gary Sprake was shunned by Leeds United for 30 years

Gary Sprake, former Leeds United and Wales goalkeeper, has died aged 71.

Football mourns Leeds United’s ‘golden era’ goalkeeper Gary Sprake, 71

Harry Jepson.

Harry Jepson remembered: Appreciation of rugby league legend

