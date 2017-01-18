Victims of Harrogate nightclub assaults urged to come forward

Police are urging the victims of a series of assaults in a Harrogate nightclub to come forward.

A group of men were involved in the disturbances which led to a 25-year-old man being attacked and a number of other people being assaulted at the Viper Rooms on Parliament Street.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information from the public as they try to learn the names of other victims who are yet to come forward, along with details of any of those responsible for the violent scenes.

Two men, a 23-year-old and a 26-year-old, both from Leeds, were arrested in connection with the incident at around midnight on Thursday, December 22, and have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chris Hind at North Yorkshire Police, quoting reference number 12160230130.