VIDEO: Coastguard airlift injured fisherman off Whitby coast

Footage has just been released of Humberside Coastguard airlifting an injured fisherman from a boat off the coast of Whitby.

The fisherman was lifted from the 44 metre vessel after suffering a head injury.

The incident occurred yesterday just after 11am. The Coastguard received a call from a Swedish fishing vessel, which was 98 nautical miles northeast from Whitby, requesting medical assistance for one of their crew who was injured.

Humberside Coastguard Operations Centre did a link call between the vessel and a doctor at the Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg and they advised that the casualty should be airlifted to hospital as soon as possible for treatment.

The UK Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Humberside was sent to the vessel and airlifted the casualty to James Cook Hospital, where the landing site was manned by the Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team.