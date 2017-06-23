VIDEO: 'Utterly shocking' near miss as man steps in front of Hull train

Police have condemned the "utterly shocking" behaviour of a man who jumped over the barrier of a level crossing and strolled into the path of an oncoming train before stepping away at the last moment.

British Transport Police and Network Rail are trying to identify the man involved in the near-miss at around 8am on Saturday June 3 on the Walton Street level crossing in Hull.

In video which is now being shown on YouTube, a man is seen approaching the level crossing and the barriers, which were in the down position.

A train sped through and the barriers remained down as a second train approached in the opposite direction.

However, the man then impatiently jumped over the barriers and strolled to the middle of the track. He then stood in between the rails and held his hands up, facing the approaching train.

At the last possible second, he stood out of the path of the train, being narrowly missed. Police have released footage of the man and warned that his behaviour could have had deadly consequences.

Pc Richard Soare from British Transport Police said: “The behaviour of this man is utterly shocking.

"Not only did this man think it was a clever idea to jump over the barrier, but he then arrogantly stood in the path of the approaching train, stepping away at the last possible second.

“Trains travel at high speed through this section and if it wasn’t for the quick reactions of the train driver in applying the brakes, this man could have been struck.

"Sadly, our officers know the tragedy families are faced with after a loved one is killed at a level crossing. What may seem like a quick short cut, or a bit of fun, can leave devastation and heartbreak for families.

“This man’s senseless action could have claimed his life, and I am now working hard to identify him. It is important he knows the risks he took, as the events on that Saturday morning could have been fatal. If anyone knows who this man might be then I would encourage you to get in touch.”

Vicki Beadle, community safety manager at Network Rail, said: “We are investing more than £100m to improve level crossing safety across Britain, but we also need everyone who uses level crossings to do their bit too.

“This clip shows disregard for a system which keeps pedestrians, motorists and those travelling on trains safe. We cannot stress enough the danger that people are putting themselves in when they don’t use level crossings safely.

“This footage shows just how close the pedestrian came to being struck by the train. People need to realise that a decision to mess around on level crossings and ignore safety procedures can have life changing consequences, not only for themselves, but also for their family and friends. These type of incidents also affect train drivers and railway workers, who have to deal with the aftermath.”

Anyone with information on this incident should get in touch by sending a text to 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference log 203 of 23/06/2017. Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.