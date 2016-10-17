Video: Yorkshire Buccaneer pre-war car rally at Bramham

Bowcliffe Hall owner Jonathan Turner opened proceedings for the Yorkshire Buccaneer Pre-War car rally at the Bramham landmark on Saturday.

Some 40 vehicles worth a combined £35m took part in the one-off Yorkshire classic pre-war car rally, which was held to celebrate the spirit of the vintage Bentley.

start line: Jonathan Turner in his 1925 3-litre Bentley MH7580. PIC: James Hardisty

The rally’s name was a nod to former Bowcliffe Hall owner, aviation pioneer, Robert Blackburn’s nickname – after his most famous plane, the Buccaneer.

Fittingly, Mr Turner opened the proceedings in his 1925 3-litre Bentley MH 7580, which competed at Le Mans that year – and which he subsequently raced in the 2016 Le Mans Classic.