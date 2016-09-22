Ward Hadaway expands Yorkshire operation with move to new city offices

A LAW firm is expanding its Yorkshire operation by moving to offices in a new city centre development.

Ward Hadaway, which also has offices in Newcastle and Manchester, has agreed terms on almost 13,000 sq ft on the fifth floor of 5 Wellington Place in Leeds.

The firm recently celebrated its busiest year to date, with turnover rising by 7.2 per cent to £35.8m in the 12 months to the end of April.

It says its expanding Yorkshire client base and growing workforce in Leeds has driven the relocation.

Ward Hadaway, based at Tower Square, Wellington Street, is due to move to its new offices at the start of October.

It first came to Leeds in 2008, with an initial team of seven lawyers. It is now home to almost 50 lawyers and more than 20 support staff.

Harmajinder Hayre, Leeds office executive partner, said: “The Leeds office has come a long way in the past eight years and this relocation to one of the most sought after locations in the city symbolises the great progress which we have made.

“It is a tribute to the hard work, skills and dedication of the Ward Hadaway Leeds team which we have grown to 71 people, and to the vision, ambition and determination of our clients that we have come so far in such a relatively short space of time.

“The new office at 5 Wellington Place is the ideal location for us to continue our journey and we are all looking forward to moving in and starting the next phase of development for the firm.”

Managing partner Jamie Martin said: “This is an exciting time for us and we’re thrilled to have been able to secure space within the impressive 5 Wellington Place.”

He added: “It is an ideal location at the heart of the thriving new corporate district in Leeds and with easy access for our clients to visit for meetings, events and other occasions, and for our staff.”