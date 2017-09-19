Watch amazing video of stunning cloud phenomenon above Peak District

This is the jaw-dropping moment a cloud inversion enveloped the valleys of the Peak District this morning.
Photographers climbed to the summit of Mam Tor before dawn to witness the sunrise above Castleton.
Rod Kirkpatrick captured this footage.
