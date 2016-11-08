Weather warning: 12 hours of snow for Yorkshire - hour by hour forecast

Parts of Yorkshire could wake up to as much as four inches of snow tomorrow as the region gets an early blast of winter.

The Met Office have this morning updated a severe weather warning and forecast that although the snow will be worst over high ground it will also fall at lower levels.

The warning states: “Overnight Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, as snow peters out over Scotland, Pennine areas are expected to receive a covering of snow, largely on vegetated surfaces above 200-300 m. “However, there is also the potential for 5-10 cm of snow to settle to low levels over parts of Yorkshire and down into the northeast Midlands, though with a good deal of uncertainty about this. Please be aware of the potential for difficult driving conditions in some areas.”

The latest forecast shows that snow will start falling over large parts of the county in the early hours of Wednesday morning and will continue into the early afternoon before petering out.

Here is the hour by hour forecast for tomorrow...

1am: Heavy snow

2am: Heavy snow

3am: Heavy snow

4am: Heavy snow

5am:Heavy snow

6am: Heavy snow

7am: Heavy snow

8am: Heavy snow

9am: Sleet

10am: Light snow

11am: Light snow

12pm: Light snow

1pm: Light snow