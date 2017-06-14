Whitby teenager lands full-time job in Michelin-starred kitchen

It can be a long learning experience towards serving up Michelin-star food but aspiring teenage chef, Ben White, is gaining invaluable experience about exactly what is required to reach the top.

The 18-year-old has joined the kitchen at The Black Swan in Oldstead, the award-winning eatery run by top North Yorkshire chef, Tommy Banks.

Chef Tommy Banks outside The Black Swan at Oldstead near Thirsk. Picture by Gary Longbottom.

Mr Banks, who is the youngest chef in Britain to be awarded a Michelin star, is convinced that Ben, from Whitby, can become a culinary star and has praised his “extremely positive attitude”.

Ben, a Middlesbrough College student, currently works at the restaurant on the edge of the North York Moors, but will soon take on a full-time role.

He said: “I’ve been cooking for a few years now. It started at school, and then I moved on to after school classes and my interest in it started to grow.

“It was my dream to work for a Michelin Star restaurant, and I’ve already achieved it! I know I’ve still got lots to learn, and the team at The Black Swan are really friendly so I’m looking forward to learning even more from them.”

Ben is studying for a Level 3 qualification in Patisserie and cut his teeth at Middlesbrough College’s in-house bistro.