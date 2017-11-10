Who's turning on the Christmas lights in Doncaster this year?

Have your say

An all-star line-up has been unveiled for Doncaster's Christmas lights switch on this year.

This year's festivities will take place on Saturday November 18 - with an all day event across the town centre.

The switch on, dubbed Countdown To Christmas, will include fireworks and the traditional switch on of the town's illuminations.

And Doncaster's Britain's Got Talent stars The Pensionalities and violinist Alexandra Parker will be involved, along with Doncaster Rovers mascot Donny Dog.

Events will take place in the Market Square, The Mansion House, Goose Hill, Clock Corner, Waterdale and Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

The festivities include free photos in a lifesize snowglobe, free roasted chestnuts, a treasure hunt, fairground rides and Santa's reindeer.

Full details of the day have now been unveiled, which also includes fireworks from 6:30pm at the Trax FM mainstage outside Cast theatre in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

The square will also have refreshments including free hot chestnuts and there will be a selection of food and drinks stalls and traditional chalets with attractions including Brodsworth Hall and the Tourist Information Team with Doncaster related gifts on sale.

You’ll even be able to enjoy a glass of mulled wine to keep warm and get into the Christmas spirit.

Here's what's happening where and when

Clock Corner

9:30 – 18:30

Pipe Organ

Childrens rides/attractions

Hot drinks and seating area

Goose Hill

9:30 – 19:00

Childrens rides/attractions

Hot food stall

Market Square

11:00 – 15:30

11:00 – 11:30 – Doncaster Ukelele Group

11:45 – 12:15 – Doncaster Council Choir

12:30 – 13:00 – Hatfield Colliery Band Brass Ensemble

13:30 – 14:00 – Cusworth Singers

Mansion House

12:00 – 15:30

12:00 – 12:30 – Doncaster Ukelele Group

12:45 – 13:15 – Doncaster Council Choir

13:30 – 14:00 – Hatfield Colliery Band Brass Ensemble

14:20 – 14:50 – Cusworth Singers

Heritage Walk 1:30 (booking essential through Tourist Information Centre)

Jane Austen event 12 – 3pm Ballroom

Throughout the day mulled wine and mince pies

Waterdale

16:00 – 18:00

Reindeer

Main Stage - Sir Nigel Gresley Square

16:00 - 18:45

Welcome by Trax FM

Mickey and Minnie Christmas singalong

Clark School of Dance

Council Choir

Disney Princess set

Clark School of Dance

Donny Dog/Mascots

Panto

Alexandra Parker

The Pensionalities

Countdown, lights and fireworks

In previous years, the lights switch on has taken place on a Thursday night.