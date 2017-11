Have your say

A woman and a young child have been hurt after being struck by a car outside a primary school.

The woman, aged in her 40s, suffered a fractured leg following the accident on Middleton Park Avenue, close to Middleton Primary School, at 4.14pm today.

The seven-year-old child sustained a minor head injury.

The car, a Ford Fiesta, stopped at the scene and the road was closed until 5.30pm.