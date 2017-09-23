Woman held on suspicion of murder over fatal house fire

Have your say

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a house fire in Grimsby.

The fatal fire, at a property in Purbeck Road, Grimsby, happened at around 2am on Friday.

Humberside Police said a woman is in custody in connection with the offence.

A spokesman for the force said: "Enquiries are ongoing to identify the deceased and a Post Mortem examination will be completed later today.

"We would urge anyone in the area at the time who saw the fire or who may have information about it to contact us on 101, quoting Humberside Police log 33 22/09/2017."