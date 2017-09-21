Woman injured and five more people arrested as anti-fracking protests continue in North Yorkshire

Five more arrests have been made and a woman taken to hospital as anti-fracking protests continue in North Yorkshire.

A total of 12 people have now been arrested in the past three days as demonstrators attempt to block specialist equipment being brought on a site where test-fracking is planned on the outskirts of the village of Kirby Misperton.

Company Third Energy intends to start test work later this year on whether fracking will be commercially viable in the area.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "A woman complained of shoulder and neck pain while being moved by police, and received treatment by officers at the scene, before being taken to Scarborough Hospital by ambulance."

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "We were called just after 12noon today to a patient complaining of neck and shoulder pain. We sent an ambulance and the patient was taken to Scarborough Hospital."

Two women, aged 35 and 44, and a 33-year-old man, were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of obstructing a highway, while two other women, one aged 18 and another 26, were arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police constable.