Woman raped on Sheffield estate

A rapist is being hunted over an attack on a woman in a house in Sheffield.

He struck in a property in the Manor Oaks Gardens area of Wybourn during the morning of Saturday, August 12.

Detectives investigating the incident want to trace a family which gave the 28-year-old woman a lift shortly afterwards.

South Yorkshire Police said the rape victim approached a man, woman and their young daughter sometime between 10.30am and 10.45am on the day of the sex attack and asked for directions.

She was offered a lift and dropped off outside the medical centre on Talbot Road, Park Hill.

Detective Constable Liz Kooper said: “The family dropped the woman outside of the medical centre on Talbot Road, just off Duke Street, Sheffield, sometime between 10.30-10.45am.

“They are described as being smartly dressed and were travelling in a black saloon car. I’d like to appeal directly to the family to come forward, as we believe they may have important information that could help with our enquiries.

“We are continuing to support the woman and since the report was made a number of lines of enquiry have been followed up, including exploring forensic opportunities and analysing CCTV footage of the area.

“If you were the family who gave the young woman a lift that day, or think you saw the car described dropping the woman off on Talbot Street, please get in touch with us.

“In addition, if you saw or heard anything suspicious in the Manor Oaks Gardens area of Sheffield that morning, please let us know.

“I appreciate this incident happened a while ago but any information you have could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.