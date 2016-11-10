Search

Woman robbed at knifepoint by cyclist

A woman was robbed at knifepoint by a cyclist.

The victim was approached from behind by the man on a bicycle at around 10.45pm on Monday in Cliff Gardens, Scunthorpe.

Police said he threatened the woman with a knife and demanded her handbag, before riding off in the direction of Oswald Road.

The suspect is described as white, in his mid to late 20s, skinny, with a long thin face.

He was wearing a black beanie hat and a black puffer jacket at the time of the robbery.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, particularly the driver of a small car – possibly a Nissan Micra – seen to stop at the junction of Exeter Road.

A 34-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 2227303.

