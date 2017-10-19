Woman seriously hurt in East Yorkshire crash

Have your say

A woman has been seriously injured in a two-car crash in East Yorkshire.

The victim, aged in her 60s, has been taken to Hull Royal Infirmary for treatment on injuries to her legs.

She was involved in a crash between a black Renault Megane and a red Vauxhall Astra on Main Street in Burstwick just before midday.

Road closures remain in place in the area as enquiries continue to establish the circumstances.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible.

Officers have been taking witness accounts at the scene and anyone with information who has not spoken to police is asked to call Humberside Police on 101 quoting log 188 of today, Thursday 19 October.