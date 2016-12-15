Xalient opens first office outside London with Yorkshire move

TELECOMS FIRM Xalient has opened its first UK office outside London with a move to Yorkshire.

The firm has created new jobs following its move to the new offices at 1 East Parade in Leeds city centre.

Xalient provides unified communications and collaboration, data and contact centre solutions to businesses.

According to the firm’s website, it helps to bridge the gap between legacy systems and the new world of cloud-based unified communications and contact centre.

The building, which is owned by BMO Real Estate and is home to companies including Zurich, Proxima and Appleyard Lees, recently underwent extensive refurbishment, including the creation of a new glazed entrance to the building and new cycle storage and showers.

Xalient, which also has an office in New York City, agreed a new 10-year lease for the 2,293 sq ft seventh floor at a rent of £21.50 per sq ft.

The building’s fourth and fifth floors, which each total 6,430 sq ft, are currently available.

Paddy Carter, associate director in the office agency team at Savills, which represented BMO Real Estate, said: “We are very pleased to have secured this deal which will see Xalient occupy its first UK office outside London in Leeds.

“1 East Parade combines a sought after location with contemporary office space and we are already in talks with a number of parties about letting the remaining floors.”