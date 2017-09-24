Yorkshire Asian businesses celebrate awards

The Yorkshire Asian Business Association (YABA) is to lead a celebration of Yorkshire’s Asian business at its fourth annual awards evening in Bradford this week.

Taking place at the Cedar Court Hotel on Thursday September 28, the YABA Awards Dinner will bring together leading members of the Asian business community across Yorkshire.

Hundreds of guests from around the region will be offered Asian fusion food, drink and entertainment, as they gather together to toast the success of the Asian business community and to celebrate Yorkshire’s diversity.

The panel of judges is made up of a number of leading figures in the Asian community, including Baroness Sayeeda Warsi.

They will be judging several categories including Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year, Food & Drink Business of the Year, Professional of the Year, International Business of the Year, Retail Business of the Year, SME Business of the Year and the Microsoft Special Award for Outstanding Individuals.

Chairman of the Yorkshire Business Association, Amarjit Singh said: “We are delighted to be hosting our fourth annual celebration of Yorkshire’s Asian business at our awards evening in Bradford.

“It is set to be a very special evening, where everyone can come together to recognise the diversity of our region and the significant contribution that the Asian business community makes.”

YABA has been championing regional Asian businesses on a regional, national and international level since its formation in 2014.

The Asian business community makes a significant contribution to the UK’s prosperity, with over 11 per cent of new business UK start-ups being created by Asian enterpreneurs.

According to research published by the CBI, The British Asian community generates around 10 per cent of the country’s GDP despite making up only 6 per cent of the population.

YABA provides a voice for business on a regional, national and international level. It works under the framework of the National Asian Business Association to develop a cohesive, comprehensive strategy to be the voice of Asian businesses.

YABA’s advisory board includes experts from the Government, education, business and the voluntary sector.