Yorkshire council warns schools heading for major overspend

A CONSERVATIVE-RUN council in Yorkshire is asking the Government for more money for schools as it warns they are at risk of going £5m into the red.

East Riding Council has called on Education Secretary Justine Greening to provide extra money for the district until a new national funding formula for schools is put into place.

Ms Greening announced earlier this year that proposed changes to the formula, which should help areas like East Riding, will now be delayed until 2018.

Under the current formula, East Riding receives £5,066 per pupil compared to the £8,906 given to the London borough of Hackney.

In a letter to Ms Greening, council leader Stephen Parnaby and education portfolio holder Julie Abraham wrote: “Schools in the East Riding of Yorkshire are forecasting to overspend in 2017/18 by £5million.

“Pressures facing schools are well documented and include increases in national insurance and pension contributions, as well as pay awards, the living wage and apprenticeship levy.

“As a result of these pressures, the level of school balances in the East Riding is likely to reduce significantly, with many schools now finding themselves with budget deficits.

“Many schools have already made significant savings and are continuing in their search for further savings and it is now difficult to see how further savings can be achieved without it affecting the outcomes of pupils.”

Beverley and Holderness MP Graham Stuart has been among those campaigning for an overhaul of the way schools are funded arguing the current system was leading to unfair allocations.

The Government initially agreed to changes that would come into force in 2017 but Ms Greening subsequently delayed the changes until 2018.

Coun Abraham said: “An invitation has been extended to the Secretary of State to come to the East Riding to see the work that is going on in East Riding schools.

“Our schools are really stepping up to the mark in spite of funding levels and have recorded excellent outcomes this summer, including our best ever A-level and GCSE results. It is important that we protect their ability to maintain that high standard.”