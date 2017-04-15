Yorkshire firm opens new London offices

​​Yorkshire based​ ​​Prospect Business Centres ​is to open its​​ ​seventh ​UK ​centre ​in the heart of the City of London.

Prospect​, which offers premium serviced offices in both ​Leeds and ​London, ​said ​the 18,500 sq ft, £2.5m centre has space for 300 desks and is expected to rapidly reach almost full occupancy​. The firm said this is due to the strong demand for good quality, modern serviced office space from the 18,000 businesses that operate in London’s densely populated Square Mile financial district.

​It said the centre will be​ stylishly refurbished with break out areas, kitchens on every floor, showers and bike storage.

Charlie Cudworth, managing director of Prospect Business Centres, said: “With 90​ per cent​ occupancy rates across our portfolio of business centres in the City, the high quality, flexible serviced office accommodation that we provide is perfect for both small organisations and larger outfits.

​"​We invest a great deal in our creative approach to refurbish tired, old buildings to an extremely high standard to create a fresh and modern environment that people want to work in.”

The new office scheme, which is close to the Monument – the 202 ft column designed by Sir Christopher Wren as a memorial to the Great Fire of London ​- features six floors of office space which are suitable for single occupiers of up to 300 staff or can be subdivided into smaller units for as few as four office workers.

​Mr ​Cudworth added: “As a Yorkshire company, it’s very satisfying that we have been able to open a fifth business centre right in the heart of the capital, and we hope to build on this with three further London office centres planned in 2017 alone.”

Prospect Business Centres started operating in the capital in 2012, and currently provide over 2000 desks for over 150 businesses.

If​ its plans for further expansion in 2017 are realised this would make ​it​ one of the largest independent serviced business centre operators in London.