Yorkshire heritage railway enthusiast buys his own train

North York Moors Railway rolling stock manager Paul Middleton spends his working day tinkering with trains.

And now the steam enthusiast's dream has come true after he managed to purchase his own heritage locomotive.

Paul's new pride and joy is one of the smallest steam engines in Britain, and he's named her Lucie.

He will restore the engine, which has arrived from the Middleton Railway in Leeds, with the help of his brother Daniel, who is also an NYMR employee.

They hope to have Lucie in top condition within two years so she can join other engines on the heritage line that runs through the North York Moors National Park.

Paul encountered Lucie when visiting the Middleton Railway, and joked to colleagues about how he'd love to buy her. A month later, he was told she was his.

“It is a true pleasure to work on these magnificent machines and when the chance came along to own my own engine, along with my parents and brother, it was an opportunity too good to miss. Also, when I found out Lucie was at the Middleton Railway I thought it was fate: from one Middleton to another!

“I enjoy working at the railway and love seeing children’s faces when an impressive locomotive pulls in to the station. Hopefully in a couple of years little ones will take a liking to Lucie, as she’s definitely going to stand out among the other locomotives.”