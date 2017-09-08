Yorkshire Post Says: Changing fashions - a victim of High Street trends

NOT only HAS Greenwoods been synonymous with the more discerning gents since its inception in 1860, but it became a Yorkshire institution because of the quality of its menswear.

It was one of the independent firms that, for so long, brought added value to the High Street before becoming the latest victim of the retail industry’s changing fashions.

It’s not the first – and, regrettably, it probably won’t be last – but it will be the end of an era if a buyer can’t be found after Bradford-based Greenwoods, established in 1860, was placed in administration. At the end of a week which saw Yorkshire’s SME sector suffer a decline in its financial health, it’s another reminder about the importance of supporting those family-run firms that make a material difference and how they, in turn, need to move with the times. If not, the financial grip of the larger chains – and online retailers – will become one trend that can’t be checked.