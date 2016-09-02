Equine festival at grand Wolds estate

A grand Yorkshire Wolds country estate is throwing open its gates for a festival aimed at those of an equestrian persuasion.

New to Sledmere House next weekend is an event called the ‘Festival of the Horse’ which is taking place to celebrate all things horses and to raise money for the Riding for the Disabled charity.

All aspects and disciplines of riding and carriage driving form part of the event on Sunday, September 11.

Throughout the day the Middleton East Pony Club will be holding their junior series show jumping competition for Pony Club members and along with individual show jumping classes for non-Pony Club members.

There will be an ex-racehorse parade to showcase the thoroughbred breed, and driving horses will be showing off their talents in a novice driving skill competition.

Heavy horses will be used to demonstrate farming operations which are carried out throughout a typical farming year and there will be vintage machinery on display.

Explaining the decision to stage the event for the first time, Sir Tatton Sykes, whose family has owned Sledmere House and Estate for more than 250 years, said: “We are very proud of our long and close relationship with all types of horses at Sledmere which have been so much a part of the history here.”

Martin Watts, who has project managed the opening of the stables at Sledmere House for visitors and is organising the festival on behalf of the Sykes family, said “We’re delighted to be hosting this new event which will showcase the great variety of specialist disciplines and areas of interest associated with the keeping, showing and working of horses.”

Also featuring as part of the spectacle are: dressage demonstrations, a breed parade; Prince Philip mounted games, a question and answer session with equine vets, the Highmoor Bloodhounds, a White Rose Polo Club introduction session, instinctive horse training, saddle fitters and farriery. There will be trade stands for shoppers and for the children there will be carriage rides performed by Elf Mill Carriages.

Refreshments will be available and parking is free of charge. The event runs from 10am-5pm.