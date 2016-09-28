Sheffield assault leaves man, 21, with a fractured cheek

A 21-year-old man suffered a fractured cheek when he was assaulted by two men who punched him in the face on a Sheffield street.

The suspects are alleged to have gotten out of a car, possibly a dark-coloured Fiat Punto, in Ballifield Road, Handsworth and attacked the victim who was sitting on a wall.

After the assault, the assailants got back into the car which was then driven away.

The victim needed hospital treatment for his injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, which occurred between 10-11pm on Monday, September 19, or who saw the car being driven in the local area is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 5 of September 20.