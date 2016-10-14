Woman pushed to the floor in Bradford sex attack

Police investigating a sexual assault in Bradford have released an image of a man they would like to trace.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman, was walking along Baslow Grove in the Heaton area of the city at about 8.45pm on September 20, when she was approached by a male from behind and pushed to the floor.

He then touched the woman over her clothing before running off towards Toller Lane.

The suspect is slim, Asian man believed to be aged between 25 and 35, and 5ft 8ins. He wore a navy blue tracksuit with a hood which was worn up.

He is described as having a thin face with thick eyebrows and beady eyes. He also smelt of cigarettes.

Detective Constable Andrew Milner, of Bradford District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen this man in the area around Baslow Grove shortly before or after the above time.

“We would also like to speak to an Asian man in a silver vehicle who was seen close by, as we believe he may have vital information about this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Cons 1651 Milner at West Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting crime reference 13160407939.