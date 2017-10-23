Yorkshire mother set for court appearance after death of 18-month-old baby

Have your say

A 23-year-old mum-of-two is to appear in court this morning charged with murder after an 18-month-old baby boy fell from a sixth-floor flat.

Gemma Proctor, 23, of Bradford, West Yorks., will appear before Bradford Magistrates' Court charged with the murder of Elliot Proctor on Saturday (Oct 21).

West Yorkshire Police officers say enquiries into the incident remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

