A century on, Hull honours a hero in battle and the rugby pitch

A series of commemorative events is planned to mark 100 years since one of Hull’s most famous sons fell in the First World War while single-handedly tackling a machine-gun post.

The Victoria Cross was awarded posthumously to city rugby legend Jack Harrison in June 1917 who played the sport with the same bravery and panache that won him the medal.

Jack Harrison's 1912-1913 rugby team

The Sutton resident and Lime Street School teacher had already been awarded the Military Cross for leading a patrol into no man’s land.

His brigade was then sent to fight in the infamous battle of Oppy Wood, where on May 3 1917 the second lieutenant twice led his company against an enemy trench under terrible rifle and machine-gun fire, but was repulsed.

Armed only with a pistol and a Mills hand grenade, he made a dash at the machine-gun, hoping to knock it out of action and spare the many men in his company pinned down by deadly fire.

His platoon watched as he fell while throwing the grenade in the direction of the machine-gun post. He was later reported missing, presumed dead.

Hull FC will kick off a week of events with the Jack Harrison Centenary fixture at their Super League home match against Warrington Wolves on April 28.

As a special curtain-raiser Hull FC Reserves – wearing a special strip based on the shirt worn by Harrison – will take on the Great Britain Armed Forces rugby league team in the Jack Harrison Challenge.

The first team will be wearing poppies and it is hoped the RAF can provide a flypast in memory of the player, who set a try scoring record of 52 with Hull Rugby League Club in 1913, which stands to this day.

A commemorative paving stone which pays tribute to Harrison is on display at Hull History Centre throughout this month.

It will sit alongside replicas of his war medals, before being officially laid at Sutton War Memorial as part of a formal memorial service planned at St James Church, Sutton, on Sunday May 7.

Simultaneous commemoration services will also take place exactly 100 years after his death on May 3 in Oppy Wood as well as at the Cenotaph in Hull at 11am.

Pupils at his former school in east Hull, now Malet Lambert School, will also hold a two minutes’ silence.

A day earlier, The Freedom Flame and All For One Choir will perform a choral piece at sun-rise reciting the names of all who fell at the time.

Lord Mayor of Hull, Coun Sean Chaytor said: “We want to commemorate one of Hull’s bravest respectfully, with dignity and pride, as well as showing our support for veterans and those in the Armed Forces.”

Hull FC’s Executive Director, James Clark, said: “We are privileged to be able to play our part in the commemoration of Jack’s life and achievements, not only celebrating his immense bravery in battle but his notable career as a rugby league player.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for people in the city to learn about the story of Jack, his remarkable record-breaking efforts for Hull Rugby League Club and as hero of World War One, who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“We’re extremely grateful of the support of the armed forces, particularly the Great Britain Armed Forces Rugby League team, to be able to deliver a fitting tribute and the perfect start to a week of commemorative events.”

