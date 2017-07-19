Kinghorn and Lyle claim London bronze to boost Great Britain’s medal haul to 22

Have your say

Sammi Kinghorn claimed her second medal of the World Para Athletics Championships to take Great Britain’s tally to 22 medals at the end of day six.

Wheelchair racer Kinghorn won T53 200m gold on Saturday – one of 11 gold medals for the hosts in the first four days of competition.

After a barren day on Tuesday’s fifth day for Britain, Maria Lyle claimed T35 100m bronze on Wednesday.

And Kinghorn finished third in a photo finish, 0.02 seconds ahead of Australia’s Angela Ballard, to claim her second podium finish at the London Stadium. Zhou Hongzhuan of China won gold in 55.22 seconds, USA’s Chelsea McClammer took silver in 55.50secs and Kinghorn finished in 55.71.

Lyle secured her second bronze medal, finishing behind Australia’s Isis Holt, who won in a world record 13.43.

Zhou Xia of China was second in 13.56 and Lyle finished in 14.45 to take bronze. The 17-year-old, who has cerebral palsy and finished third over 200m on Sunday, celebrated with Scotland’s saltire flag.

Home hopes on Thursday centre on Halifax’s Hannah Cockroft.

Wheelchair racer Cockroft will bid for her third title of London 2017 and 10th world title on Thursday in the T34 400m.

The five-time Paralympic champion has already won 100m and 800m gold here.