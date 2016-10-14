BBL: Leeds Force opened up by Leicester | Sheffield Sharks scorched by Surrey

Leeds Force were dealt a basketball lesson at the hands of the Leicester Riders as they lost 39-103 in front of their own fans.

Leicester kept their unbeaten run intact with ease as they dominated the court from start to finish at the Carnegie Sports Arena.

Rob Marsden scored four ;points in Leeds's 103-39 loss to Leicester. Picture: Kieron Nevsion

Jermaine Sanders top scored for the Force with 13 points but was easily outscored by the Riders team as five players got double figure points. The highest being Andrew Sullivan with 18.

Leeds felt the force of the Riders right from the tip off as the visitors raced to a 5-0 run before Rob Marsden, on his return from injury got the Force on the scoreboard.

The Force got to within one of their visitors thanks to a triple from Jack Isenbarger sandwiched between baskets from Sanders and Disraeli Lufadeju.

A timeout killed the momentum of Matt Newby’s side as Leicester opened up a nine point gap.

It was the second period where Leicester really flexed their muscles. It rained triples with Brandon Clark sinking four baskets from beyond the arc.

Leeds only found the basket five times in the second period as Leicester doubled and triple teamed players at times.

The tactic paid off handsomely as they turned the ball over on numerous occasions and transitioning at deadly speed not allowing Leeds to get back in any numbers.

The Force lost their discipline as they continued to give away cheap fouls, gifting Leicester with easy opportunities to extend the lead in the third period, which they duly did.

Leicester went on a 15-0 run as they easily surpassed scoring double the amount of points as their opponents.

Isenbarger finally put an end to the run after sinking both his free throws on a frustrating and demoralising night for his side.

Leeds added just seven points from their first-half score in the third as the Riders added 30.

Surrey Scorchers ended their wait for a first league win of the 2016-17 campaign after beating Sheffield Sharks 76-81.

Michael Ochereobia tallied 17 points and 11 boards as all five starters hit double figures in the win for the visitors.

Tony Wroblicky had 19 for the Sharks but the South Yorkshire side have a quick turnaround as they travel to take on Bristol Flyers tonight.