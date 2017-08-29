Being outplayed on first two days was the cause of defeat, says downcast Root

JOE ROOT defended his decision to declare and set the West Indies a target of 322 after his first Test as an England captain on his home ground of Headingley ended in defeat.

The Yorkshireman described it as “a positive thing to do” after the West Indies gained their first Test win in England for 17 years.

Root declared with six overs left on day four, setting the West Indies the third-highest target to win a Test in this country.

They chased it down with 4.4 overs to spare, bouncing back in incredible style after their innings defeat in the first game at Edgbaston.

“In hindsight, it’s easy to say that the declaration might not have been timed right, but I thought it was a positive thing to do,” said Root, who was leading England for the sixth time in Tests.

“Maybe I slightly misread the surface, but looking at the two guys who have taken nearly 900 Test wickets between them (James Anderson and Stuart Broad), and the rest of the bowlers we had available, on a fifth-day pitch I thought we had a great opportunity to win the game.

“Credit to the West Indies, they played really well. They made it really difficult for us to get on top of them, and I thought that Shai (Hope) played exceptionally well against high-quality bowling on a used wicket.”

Hope scored 118 not out to follow his first innings 147, while Kraigg Brathwaite made 95 after his first innings 134.

Root thought that England lost the match not because they declared too early, but because they did not play well enough on the first two days, when they were bowled out for 258 after winning the toss before the West Indies went on to gain a first innings lead of 169.

“If we’re being brutally honest, the first two days we weren’t as good as we can be,” he said.

“We weren’t good enough with the bat, and we need to make sure that we learn the lessons and turn up at Lord’s (for the final Test) and try and win the series.

“I think the most pleasing thing for me was the way that we fought back into the game, showing great character, determination and fight to put them under pressure.

“But sometimes you have to hold your hand up and say that you were outplayed, and on the first two days, we were.”

Root’s opposite number Jason Holder said that he had no doubt that his team could bounce back after the embarrassment of Edgbaston.

Few gave the West Indies a prayer after their performance there, when they lost 19 wickets in a day to lose in dismal fashion.

“I always believe in this group,” said Holder. “We’ve done some pretty decent things in the last few months, and it’s just about putting it together more often than not as a collective unit.

“I woke up (yesterday) and sent a text just telling the guys to believe. Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite were outstanding, and it was a fantastic win.”

Hope commented: “We fought hard the entire game, and it was just pleasing to get over the line.

“We needed this win to keep the series alive, and I’m absolutely elated.”

The West Indies’ coach Stuart Law echoed those sentiments and said: “To get a win in England for a very young, inexperienced team is a tremendous effort.

“We’re not really bothered what other people think about us. We’re a work in progress; by no means are we the finished article.

“This is just another tick in the box.”